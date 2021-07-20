Gaming Consultants Unite To Create A Consortium Of Experts; New Global Consulting Firm Launches

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran gaming and hospitality consultants announce the formation of Casino Consultants Consortium known as C3 Gaming. C3 Gaming is a network that brings together a diverse group of experienced consultants from across the globe, with skills in a wide variety of specialized disciplines. C3 Gaming provides casino companies with the most appropriate team of experts to solve their unique business problems.

Andrew Klebanow, co-founder and senior advisor to C3 Gaming explained, "It is simply not feasible for a single consulting company to employ such a diverse group of experts with experience in so many disciplines. This network brings together nearly two dozen independent consultants that can be combined to form teams of experts to address a wide variety of issues, including traditional feasibility studies, operational reviews, table game integrity, database analysis, and financial forecasting as well as emerging disciplines such as online wagering and social gaming." C3 Gaming includes consultants from Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America.

The challenge today for casino operators is to identify the most appropriate consulting firm for specific assignments. C3 Gaming's network of experts can quickly identify the most appropriate consultant or team of consultants for a specific task. The network is only comprised of skilled consulting professionals that have long made a living in the consulting industry.

The pandemic has created new challenges. With international travel curtailed, it is nearly impossible to deploy a team of experts to travel internationally. C3 Gaming overcomes this challenge with consultants on a number of continents.

C3 Gaming is also launching a free data service to provide the gaming and hospitality industries with timely, accurate, and robust data reporting. Users can sign up for free and gain access to a monthly report that tracks key performance data for the U.S. commercial gaming market by state including slot, table, online gaming, and sports betting data. This monthly report combines each jurisdiction's raw data with C3 Gaming's proprietary research and analysis to effectively compare and benchmark each state. Users also benefit from a downloadable Excel file that contains supporting data by month for each property or region.

For more information, visit www.C3GamingGroup.com or email at info@C3GamingGroup.com

Media Contact: Gerard Parisi gerard@c3gaminggroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-consultants-unite-to-create-a-consortium-of-experts-new-global-consulting-firm-launches-301338018.html

SOURCE C3 Gaming