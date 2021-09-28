Gaming Arts Promotes Jean Venneman To Chief Operating Officer, Mike Smykowski As Director Of Sales

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines, bingo, keno, and interactive casino-wide promotional systems, today announced some key personnel changes ahead of G2E 2021.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines, bingo, keno, and interactive casino-wide promotional systems, today announced some key personnel changes ahead of G2E 2021.

Effective immediately, Jean Venneman, the Company's current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"Over the last three and a half years, Jean has played a critical role in the growth of the Company," said Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts. "This appointment reflects what has been a natural expansion of responsibility for her within our organization." Dreitzer continued, "I look forward to continuing to work with Jean alongside David Colvin, Gaming Arts owner and founder, as well as the rest of the executive team as we collectively work to help lead the Company to the next level."

Venneman added, "I am appreciative of the continued faith that David and Mike have placed in me. The future of Gaming Arts has certainly never been brighter. We have come so far in such a short amount of time and still have great opportunity in front of us."

In another key appointment, Mike Smykowski has been named Director of Sales. Mike comes to Gaming Arts after a decade-long successful tenure in Gaming sales at Ainsworth Game Technology.

"I have long admired Mike Smykowski as an award-winning gaming sales professional and strategic thinker. We are delighted to have him join us at this time", said Dreitzer. "Mike's a great fit for us. He will add tremendous leadership to our already solid sales team."

"Smykowski added, "I am so happy and honored to be joining Gaming Arts at this pivotal time in their history. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our sales goals in an accelerated manner".

Smykowski's appointment is effective October 11, 2021 and subject to any regulatory approvals that may be deemed necessary by applicable jurisdictions.

Colvin concluded, "These moves are extremely important to position ourselves for continued expansion and growth as a company. We congratulate Jean and welcome Mike to the team."

Media Contact Bree GonzalezMarketing Manager725.223.4592

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-promotes-jean-venneman-to-chief-operating-officer-mike-smykowski-as-director-of-sales-301387002.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC