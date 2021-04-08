Gaming Arts, LLC Provides Notice Of Data Privacy Event

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC ("Gaming Arts") recently announced an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information relating to certain individuals.

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC ("Gaming Arts") recently announced an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information relating to certain individuals. While Gaming Arts is unaware of any attempted or actual misuse of personal information in relation to the event, Gaming Arts provided potentially affected individuals with notice, information about the incident and steps individuals could take to help protect their information.

On March 27, 2020, Gaming Arts became aware of suspicious activity in its environment and immediately initiated an investigation into the incident. As part of the investigation, which was conducted with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, it was determined that unauthorized individuals may have accessed files on Gaming Arts' network between February 9, 2020 and March 27, 2020. Therefore, Gaming Arts conducted a thorough and time-consuming review of the files at risk to identify any individuals whose sensitive information could be impacted. Through the review, Gaming Arts determined that personal information related to certain individuals was contained in the files. Although there is no evidence that this information was actually viewed or misused by the unauthorized individuals, Gaming Arts provided these individuals with notice in an abundance of caution.

Gaming Arts' investigation determined the files potentially accessed included individuals' name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, financial account information, medical diagnosis/treatment information and payment card information.

Gaming Arts takes the security of personal information in its care very seriously. As part of Gaming Arts' ongoing commitment to protecting information in its care, they worked with third-party specialists to reaffirm the security of their systems and to enhance the existing measures in place. Gaming Arts has taken and will continue to take steps to help reduce the likelihood of a similar situation from occurring in the future.

Gaming Arts recommends you remain vigilant against attempts to obtain sensitive information through social engineering. In addition, as a best practice, individuals should always carefully review their online accounts for unauthorized activity and report any instances of fraud to law enforcement. Gaming Arts notified state regulators as required of this incident.

Additional information about the event can be found at Gaming Arts' website: www.gamingarts.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-llc-provides-notice-of-data-privacy-event-301265468.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC