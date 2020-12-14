GamesUp42 Group Joins Investor Pool In Newly Founded Gunzilla Games

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GamesUp42 Group announced it is the latest company to join the investor pool for newly founded gaming studio, Gunzilla, which is a next generation multiplayer shooter game developer founded by Vlad Korolev, CEO, and Alexander Zoll, CSO. With this investment, by GamesUp42 Group, Gunzilla will have an increased total possible budget of $35 million. The additional $10 million will cover expenses associated with publishing and marketing of the game. Igor Ivchenko, GamesUp42 Group co-founder and CEO, joins the Board of Gunzilla Games. This investment further expands the privately held GamesUp42 Group portfolio which includes game developing studios, financial services companies and marketing and data management companies.

Gunzilla's mission is to create engaging, next-generation video game experiences with industry-leading narrative development. Gunzilla has already assembled a formidable team of talent from a variety of big-name studios, including Ubisoft, Electronic Arts (EA), THQ, and more. The team has worked on notable franchises such as Far Cry, Crysis, Assassin's Creed, Watch Dogs, Total War, and Need for Speed, among others.

"Gunzilla is much more than just another game developer for our group," said Ivchenko. "With a truly world-class team, this venture puts us at the forefront of the rapidly growing global game industry. Additionally, we expect to leverage our expertise in data management and marketing to generate continued development of our games ecosystem."

GamesUp42 is an international group of companies that together offer a full range of services in the gaming sector, including game development and graphic design, payment and financial management, marketing data analytics, advertising and publishing, and other services. The Group has already invested more than $45 million in products and services, and posts a combined revenue of $100 million annually. GamesUp42 companies have developed, produced and distributed more than 20 game titles that are played by more than 20 million players worldwide.

"GamesUp42 Group's investment in Gunzilla is a clear testament to the huge potential of our studio and its products," said Korolev. "The primary value in our partnership with GamesUp42 Group comes from the proven track record in analytics and marketing. We expect this will greatly improve the efficiency and revenue generation when it comes to the publishing efforts for our innovative title."

About Gunzilla Games

Founded in 2020, Gunzilla Games is a new AAA game developer founded by Vlad Korolev, CEO, and Alexander Zoll, CSO. Gunzilla's mission is to create engaging, next-generation video game experiences with amazing stories that players will enjoy time and time again. The team is currently working on an IP that has yet to be revealed.

Gunzilla benefits from the combined best practices, technology, and support from GameGroove, a video game incubator started by Zoll. Its investment arm, GameGroove Capital, has invested in numerous early-stage video game and tech startups such as PLINK, Sonus, and Blackwood Games, the developer of the popular free-to-play shooter, Warface.

About GamesUp42 Group

GamesUp 42 brings together financial acumen and industry expertise to acquire, develop and grow companies that directly address the diverse needs of the gaming sector, including game development and graphic design, payment and financial management, marketing data analytics, advertising and publishing, among others.

GamesUp42 was founded by Igor Ivchenko and Mikhail Ackulov, two entrepreneurs who brought together their diverse backgrounds to create a novel business concept. Igor has launched and managed international ventures in online payments, games, and equity investment management, fast food and FMCG. Mikhail launched and continues to run a global producer and distributor of board games. All these successful ventures provided the GamesUp42 co-founders with the necessary financial resources and the unique perspectives of the gaming industry to launch and grow the company to what it is today.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamesup42-group-joins-investor-pool-in-newly-founded-gunzilla-games-301191469.html

SOURCE GamesUp42 Group