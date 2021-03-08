GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (GME) - Get Report ("GameStop" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has formed a Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee (the "Committee") to identify initiatives that can further accelerate the Company's transformation. The Committee is comprised of Alan Attal, Ryan Cohen, and Kurt Wolf, with Mr. Cohen serving as Chairperson. Since the Committee's formation, the Company has taken steps that include:

Appointing a Chief Technology Officer.

Hiring two executives to lead the Company's customer care and e-commerce fulfillment functions, respectively.

Appointing Mr. Attal as Chair of the Board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Mr. Wolf as Chair of the Board's Compensation Committee.

Announcing a Chief Financial Officer succession plan and commencing a search for a new Chief Financial Officer with relevant technology and/or e-commerce experience.

The Committee will continue to focus on identifying actions that can transform GameStop into a technology business and help create enduring value for stockholders. It is responsible for evaluating areas that include GameStop's current operational objectives, capital structure and allocation priorities, digital capabilities, organizational footprint, and personnel.

