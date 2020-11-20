GameStop Announces Next Level Of Black Friday Deals

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday deals keep getting better at GameStop, as the company just announced new offers across a variety of video game software, hardware, accessories, PC gaming equipment and pop culture collectibles merchandise. Gift-givers can see the complete expanded Black Friday offers by visiting www.gamestop.com/BlackFriday.

"We are very proud to announce the next tier of our holiday promotions. They provide our customers with some of the hottest and most relevant deals in gaming along with access to several exclusive items that cannot be found anywhere else - all within a safe and convenient shopping environment through our 'Shop in Easy Mode' omnichannel platforms," said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. "Regardless of how customers want to shop, they can access all of our Black Friday offers through our GameStop mobile app, website, or visiting one of more than 3,300 U.S. GameStop stores."

As part of today's announcement, GameStop is now offering the following new Black Friday offers:

Hardware:

Nintendo Switch system with Blue and Red Joy-Con or Grey Joy-Con, plus a free collector's set of four 16 oz. Mario glasses, while supplies last ($299.99) - GameStop Exclusive

Receive a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of select Vizio 4K HDR Smart TVs - Online offer only

Video Game Software Doorbusters :

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla ($47.99)

Watch Dogs: Legion ($32.99)

Just Dance 2021 ($26.99)

Super Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Yoshi's Crafted World, and other Nintendo Switch games ($26.99)

PC Bundles + Accessories (Online Offers Only) :

50% off Sniper + Guild series PC gaming accessory bundle

25% off Gunnar glasses

50% off select gaming wired headsets

GameStop's Black Friday sale offers will be available on www.gamestop.com and through the GameStop mobile app starting Nov. 25, at 8 p.m. CST, and in-store at GameStop's more than 3,300 U.S. store locations starting Nov. 27 (7 a.m. - 10 p.m.), Nov. 28 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.), and Nov. 29 (11 a.m. - 6 p.m.).

