GAMEDAY COUTURE® Partners with ABC's The Bachelor Alum Madison Prewett on Women's Sports Fashion Collection

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gameday Couture released a new fashion collection with ABC's The Bachelor, and Auburn University alumni, Madison Prewett. The licensed collection features an assortment of stylish graphic tops for over 200 collegiate teams, including sought-after vault logos.

Prewett's sense of style, love for fashion, and background as Auburn alumni was a natural fit for this partnership and played an intricate role in bringing this collection to life. "I'm not only passionate about sports, but also love fashion. I wanted to partner with Gameday Couture to create a fashion line that incorporated the love of sports while looking stylish," said Prewett. She collaborated closely with designers at Gameday Couture to ensure specific tops reflected her signature street style and went beyond the ordinary team t-shirt.

"Authenticity is one of the key pillars that we look for with any relationship or partnership as an organization. I don't believe you will find a more authentic and passionate person than Madi to represent today's college fans. She embodies the spirit and love for the game and the style-savvy of today's fashion-forward consumer. We are excited to work with her on this long-term partnership," said Shawnna Latham-Feddersen, CEO at Gameday Couture.

Prewett was introduced to sports at an early age primarily due to her father Chad Prewett, who is the Director of Operations - Men's Basketball at Auburn University. She grew up attending and cheering on the Auburn Tigers. In addition to the collaboration with Gameday Couture, she is launching a weekly segment on the The JBoy Show podcast, where she will give advice to listeners on what to wear to games, tailgating, and other gameday events.

Gameday Couture and Prewett were introduced through Vince Thompson, CEO of MELT agency, who is also The JBoy Show's partner and investor. Thompson, like Prewett, is an Auburn alum and recognized the synergy between Gameday Couture's offering and Prewett's desire to create a stylish, gameday apparel collection.

There will be an assortment of non-collegiate styles ranging from jeans, jackets, shoes, and accessories that offer customers complete and trendy gameday outfits. Customers can view and purchase items from the collection online at shopthesoho.com .

GAMEDAY COUTURE is a leading manufacturer and distributor of women's licensed sports apparel. We are an independent brand steeped in the independent traditions of sports and its fans. We make premium, officially licensed apparel that defies seasons and represent some of the most iconic sports powerhouses. Proudly one of the first female-owned and female-led companies to produce thoughtfully designed and ethically sourced female-focused fan apparel. Our highly curated collections celebrate and exemplify the culture, style, and authenticity of every campus, sport, or team we represent. Premium fabrics, expert styling, thoughtful design, and our dedication and innovation has positioned us as a market force in the expansion of several key industry areas. In 2014 the brand had the privilege of striking a deal with Billionaire Mark Cuban on ABC's Shark Tank. Today, the brand continues to create fashion-forward women's licensed and private label apparel, holds over 200 NCAA licenses and is distributed through both B2B and D2C channels in over 2000 stores nationwide.

