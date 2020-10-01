Game Changing Identity And Access Management Now Available In AWS Marketplace

IAM Health Cloud will assist your organization with monitoring, knowing, and ensuring the right access for the right people at the right time

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAM Health Cloud, a premium premier cloud-based solution that securely queries and consolidates identity and access management data from multiple Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts, today announced it is now live and supports SaaS Contracts in AWS Marketplace. IAM Health Cloud provides and delivers the continuous stream of identity and access management data from multiple accounts that is needed to aid organizations in effectively managing their access, controls, policies, and GRC in one report. Organizations receive up to date reports every 5 to 7 minutes to examine security posture as well as being empowered to build relevant, meaningful and useful dashboards.

Of the company's recent launch in AWS Marketplace, IAM Health Cloud VP of Engineering Anthony Moore said, "This solution is a must have for organizations who must actively monitor, audit, review, log, report and control access to assets across all their AWS accounts." IAM Health Cloud is used to automatically and continuously query and compile all identity and access data from any number of AWS accounts simultaneously. This live data stream is consolidated and made available in JSON format.

Customers have the flexibility to use this data however they choose. Some of the more common ways that customers may make use of this data includes:

Access Reviews, Security Posture, Dashboards, Audits and Compliance Reports

Automation, User Access Simulation / Testing, DevOps, DevSecOps and Analytics

Get your IAM data for all your AWS accounts today in minutes, not hours, while the data is still relevant.

IAM Health Cloud is the identity and access management enterprise solution available in AWS Marketplace. IAM Health Cloud extends support for SaaS contracts in AWS Marketplace. The new flexible subscription and procurement model enables AWS users to quickly procure cloud-native Identity and Access Management with a single click Subscribe Now.

For additional information, visit www.iamhealthcloud.com.

IAM Health Cloud is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that is a game-changer for companies who are managing IAM users across multiple AWS accounts. IAM Health Cloud's strategic goal is to provide organizations with their real IAM data in a secure, smart, concise, and timely fashion to be audit-ready and able to prove compliance within minutes, not weeks. IAM Health Cloud is instrumental in achieving smoother security and compliance audits with a reduction in penalties and fines.

For more information, visit the IAM Health Cloud website for insight into the collaboration between IAM Health Cloud and AWS and visit our AWS Marketplace listing here.

