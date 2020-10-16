GAMCO Investors To Launch Precidian ActiveShares ETF Trust

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (GBL) - Get Report announced today the launch of a trust of nine Precidian ActiveShares actively managed ETFs .

The first ETF in the trust, set to launch in November, pending SEC approval of a final registration statement, will be Love Our Planet & People (LOPP), an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETF. This Fund reflects the GAMCO team's belief that "our planet and people" are essential to the future of Planet Earth.

LOPP will emphasize the environmental aspect, or "E" in ESG, placing an emphasis on investing in publicly traded companies with a focus on sustainability. The Fund combines a research intensive process with social screens and a holistic ESG overlay to deliver returns in a socially responsive manner.

GAMCO, known for its research intensive investment approach, is pleased to offer its value, growth and absolute return strategies to clients through the tax-efficient ETF format.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get Report, through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment. As of June 30, 2020, GAMCO Investors, Inc. had $29.4 billion in assets under management. Further information can be found at www.gabelli.com.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF is a diversified, open-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund's guidelines for environmental responsibility at the time of investment. Your investment in the Fund is not guaranteed and you could lose some or all of the amount you invested. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get Report.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005596/en/