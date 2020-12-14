GAMCO Investors Files Trademark Application For New ETF

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (NYSE: GBL) has filed a trademark application for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF TM, which is its first ETF in a trust of nine Precidian ActiveShares actively managed ETFs .

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (GBL) - Get Report has filed a trademark application for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF TM, which is its first ETF in a trust of nine Precidian ActiveShares actively managed ETFs .

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF is an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETF that will emphasize the environmental aspect, or "E" in ESG, placing an emphasis on investing in publicly traded companies with a focus on sustainability. The Fund combines a research intensive process with social screens and a holistic ESG overlay to deliver returns in a socially responsive manner. The launch of the ETF is pending Securities and Exchange Commission approval of a final registration statement.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get Report, through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment. As of September 30, 2020, GAMCO Investors, Inc. had $29.7 billion in assets under management. Further information can be found at www.gabelli.com.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF is a diversified, open-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund's guidelines for environmental responsibility at the time of investment. Your investment in the Fund is not guaranteed and you could lose some or all of the amount you invested. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get Report.

These ETFs are not yet available to purchase, and this is not a solicitation to purchase a security. Please read the Prospectus, including the Risk Discussion, carefully (when it becomes available) to understand the attributes and risks of these ETF before investing.

This ETF is different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. This ETF will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example:

You may have to pay more money to trade the ETF's shares. This ETF will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information.

The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF's portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for this ETF compared to other ETFs because it provides less information to traders.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions. The differences between this ETF and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance. For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the ETF, see the ActiveShares prospectus/registration statement.

You should consider the ETFs' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The ETFs' Prospectus, which will be available from G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member firm, will contain this and other information about the ETFs, and should be read carefully before investing.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

To obtain a Prospectus (when it becomes available), please call 800-GABELLI or visit https://www.gabelli.com/funds/etfs/intro .

