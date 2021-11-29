GAMCO Announces $0.50 Per Share Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution

GAMCO Investors, Inc. ("GAMCO") (GBL) - Get GAMCO Investors, Inc. Class A Report announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.50 per share shareholder designated charitable contribution ("SDCC"). This brings the total charitable contributions to over $100 million when added to contributions since the inception of this program in 2013, the funds designated by Associated Capital (since its spinoff in 2015) and the direct donations by GAMCO since going public in 1999.

Charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with the means to make a difference in the world. Our program has its origins in Warren Buffett's program at Berkshire Hathaway from 1981 to 2003. Since the inception of GAMCO's SDCC program in 2013, shareholders will have designated contributions of close to $37 million to more than 340 charitable institutions. As an organization, GAMCO has no control over the donations, our shareholders will direct us where to send the funds.

This program underscores our commitment to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing, especially socially-responsible factors which have been integrated in our portfolios since 1987. More recently, this evolved into including integrating ESG factors into the analysis of companies and the structuring of portfolios and has morphed into the SDCC program at Gabelli. We believe that GAMCO is one of the few companies to underwrite a program like this for their shareholders and encourage other companies to adopt one.

Shareholders have until December 21, 2021 to register their shares in their own name to participate in the program.

If a shareholder's shares are registered in "street name" (i.e. a bank, broker or other institution holding the shares for the shareholder), those shares will not be eligible to participate in this charitable program. Therefore, any shareholder who wishes to participate in this program with shares currently held in street name should contact their custodian to register shares in the shareholder's name.

GAMCO will distribute a charitable contribution forms to all registered shareholders after December 21 st. Completed forms must be returned to GAMCO no later than January 21, 2022, for the charitable contribution to be made. Only charities that are recognized 501(c)(3) organizations are qualified to receive the donation from GAMCO on each shareholder's behalf. A list of eligible charities is available at: http://www.irs.gov/Charities-&-Non-Profits/Exempt-Organizations-Select-Check.

If all shares that are eligible are registered in the shareholders' name at the record date, the total contribution would be approximately $13 million.

Please email us at shareholdergiving@gabelli.com with any questions.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMCO is known for its research-driven approach to equity investing. GAMCO conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 2 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV). GAMCO serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.

GAMCO offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value, Growth Equity, ESG, Convertibles, actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and Fixed Income. In 1977, GAMCO launched its flagship All Cap Value strategy, Gabelli Value, and in 1986 launched its mutual fund business.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get GAMCO Investors, Inc. Class A Report.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing.

