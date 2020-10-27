GALT Acquires Sea Dragon Energy, Inc.

DEL MAR, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. ( GALT) has acquired Sea Dragon Energy, Inc. (SDEI) of Florence, Texas in a stock-only exchange on Monday, October 19, 2020. SDEI is now a Majority-owned Subsidiary of GALT and will pursue defense and commercial energy business with emphasis on clean energy.

John Kohut, GALT Chief Executive Officer, stated, "modern military operations are energy intensive and supplying that energy is frequently logistically difficult, expensive and all too often hazardous. Innovative renewable and synthetic energy solutions can unchain our forces from this burden. Sea Dragon Energy, Inc. will be a leader in that innovation."

Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. is a spirited, Non-traditional Defense Contractor. As a Service-disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), GALT innovates to bring mission critical information to and from the forward edge of battle. With SDEI acquisition, GALT will expand its information and logistics solutions.

