Galloway & Company, Inc. Explains How To Set Your Civil Engineering Project Up For Success

Define Project Objectives

Establish a positive tone for your project by holding a client kick-off meeting. This sets expectations and establishes a vision of success. The success criteria developed with the client will drive the project process.

Communicate, Focus on Detail and Be Flexible

Keeping your civil engineering project on track requires a strong emphasis on consistent communication, attention to detail and a flexible approach to generating solutions:

Communication - Hold regular meetings to keep the client aware of how designs, deliverables and other project elements are progressing. It's also crucial to communicate with regulatory authorities early in the process. Requesting informal reviews, clarifications and summaries of deliverables before they are formally submitted will ensure awareness of requirements and potential issues. This can avoid costly delays.

Flexible Approach - Complex projects often require a flexible approach and unconventional solutions to ensure the client's needs are met. Approach the design process from the client's perspective, and you can develop a customized, quality design that aligns with the established success criteria.

Work Collaboratively with Contractor and Client During Construction

Once construction begins, maintain a collaborative relationship with the contractor. Responsive communication will help avoid delays. This collaboration also leverages the contractor's expertise to identify optimal solutions for the client.

Also schedule regular site punch walks with the client throughout construction if possible. This will help ensure the design elements are being completed correctly, and that the final construction accurately reflects the client's expectations.

