Galen College Of Nursing Opens Region's Largest Nursing Education Facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galen College of Nursing has built the area's largest, most advanced facility dedicated solely to quality nursing education, continuing its critical role in serving the community for over 30 years.

The 130,000-square-foot Louisville campus and college administrative headquarters, located on Terra Crossing Boulevard off the Old Henry Road exit of the Gene Snyder Freeway, features high-level clinical-learning labs, active-learning classrooms, an advanced simulation hospital, a café, and more to offer students the best nursing education possible.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to foster learning and support its educational community through a thoughtful blend of advanced classroom and simulation technology, compelling design, and collaborative and creative space. Created with students in mind, it is a symbol of the high-quality education Galen has provided for decades, and an expression of ongoing commitment to its student body and healthcare in the community.

"We now have the area's most advanced and unique educational facility dedicated solely to nursing," said Mark Vogt, Galen's Chief Executive Officer. "As the largest educator of nurses in the South and the largest educator of nurses in Kentucky for the past nine years, it is incumbent on us to consistently exceed expectations in the delivery of the best nursing education possible for our students, for the healthcare systems where they'll practice, and the patients for whom they will care. Our potential for impact in our communities is limitless as the need for nurses has never been greater. We couldn't be more honored and excited to continue in this journey of growth and evolution as nurse educators."

As one of the largest educators of nurses in the country, Galen strives to elevate the student experience and inspire students and employees alike. More than 700 nursing students graduate from Galen's Louisville campus each year, with excellence in licensure pass rates.

"Galen's mission is to expand access to quality nursing education and prepare diverse learners to demonstrate excellence and compassion in nursing," said Audria Denker, DNP, RN, Galen's Executive Vice President of Nursing. "Through our 'Pure Nursing' philosophy, we offer our students the same care and excellence in nursing education, expected of them in practice. Our new campus honors that philosophy and provides our students with a supportive environment that promotes learning and success. We are committed to supporting our students and the communities we serve for the critical development of the nation's nursing workforce, essential to the backbone of healthcare in our country now more than ever."

The new campus is also home to more than 150 administrative employees who work across Galen's national footprint, providing service to students, faculty, and staff on additional campuses in Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, Texas, and online.

"Our faculty and staff are the most dedicated with whom I've ever had the honor to work," said Vogt. "We are proud to be able to offer this amazing environment for them as well. We have an incredible team in place who puts our students first. This makes a huge difference in our ability to help thousands of people, seeking a rewarding career in nursing, fulfill their potential. Our new campus, along with the people in it, creates a supportive synergy to benefit our students and the learning taking place, on a daily basis."

Prioritizing safety during the evolving pandemic, the campus will be open only to a small number of essential services as Galen College continues the modified delivery of education that has been in place since March 2020.

"Early in the pandemic, we worked with our architects and builders to determine if there were additional safety measures we could take with the physical structure of the building, given where we were in construction," said Vogt. "Bipolar ionization was integrated into the HVAC system which takes oxygen molecules from the air and converts them into charged ions that break down harmful pathogens in the air, as well as making them more easily caught in filters; the air filters continuously exchange the internal environment with up to 50% clean outside air; and all of the furniture and finishes were selected to be easily cleaned, wipeable surfaces. For additional long-term safety, leading-edge technology turnstiles at the main entrance will not only serve to scan visitor badges, they read temperatures."

The campus, which will be home to about 1,500 students, sits on 11 acres of land owned and developed by Jefferson Development Group (JDG), which will retain ownership and management of the facility. To see a video of the campus, please click here. For photos, please click here.

About Galen College of Nursing Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers baccalaureate, master's, associate and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 7,500 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, Ky.; San Antonio, Texas; Tampa Bay and Miami, Fla.; Cincinnati, Ohio; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu .

