Gale Healthcare Solutions Announces Eric Dorsey, New Chief Nursing Officer For Long Term Care

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale Healthcare Solutions today announced that Eric Dorsey, RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer for the Long Term Care Division. In this role, Dorsey will be overseeing all clinical initiatives related to long term care services. Dorsey brings more than twelve years of experience in nursing, nursing education and management, and healthcare staffing.

"Eric's nursing and staffing experiences have been key to managing our rapid growth," said Tony Braswell, President and CEO of Gale Healthcare. "From directing staffing operations across several states to navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric has a thorough understanding of the challenges that face our nursing staff and the healthcare facility clients we serve."

Dorsey joined Gale Healthcare in March 2020, following acquisition of his Louisville healthcare staffing company, Scrubs Medical Staffing. He initially served as Gale Healthcare's Market Manager for the state of Kentucky but was soon promoted to a Market Director role, overseeing operations in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana. Since the beginning of 2021, Eric has also overseen operations in Colorado, Michigan, and Louisiana.

Prior to launching his own healthcare staffing company, Dorsey served in a variety of nurse leadership roles, including Regional Resource Nurse Manager, Director of Nursing, and Nurse Practice Educator. Dorsey started his healthcare career as a Certified Nursing Assistant while working toward his nursing license.

"I'm excited to focus again on the clinical issues that initially led me to the nursing profession," said Dorsey. "My past experience as a Director of Nursing, and most recently as a director managing healthcare staffing services on a large scale, has provided invaluable insights for meeting the clinical needs of our long term care facility clients going forward."

Along with Tinkie Williams, Gale Healthcare's Chief Nurse Executive for Acute Care, Dorsey will also continue to co-lead Gale Healthcare's Clinical team, which includes oversight of policy and management practices related to COVID-19.

About Gale Healthcare Solutions Gale Healthcare Solutions offers a technology-based marketplace to address the national nursing shortage. Since its 2016 launch, Gale has been a leader in bringing healthcare facilities on demand workforce solutions for recruiting, credentialing, scheduling, time and attendance, communications, and pay. The mobile and web-based Gale app connects nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff, and provides caregivers with daily pay. Based in Tampa, Gale serves healthcare organizations through per diem, travel, and permanent placement contracts in acute and post-acute healthcare settings in 35 states.

