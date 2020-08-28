Galaxy Magnesium Taps DRIVEN360 To Spark A Revolution In The Automotive Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Magnesium - the world's premiere mine-to-customer source of superior quality and cost-effective magnesium - has retained DRIVEN360, a disruptive world-class integrated brand marketing and communications agency, as its agency of record.

Galaxy Magnesium is transforming entire industries with reasonable, stable cost, guaranteed quality and sustainable mine-to-customer alloys. Galaxy is pioneering the first-ever global marketplace for magnesium, which is typically 40 percent lighter than steel, 25 percent lighter than aluminum and more sustainable than any other metal.

"When the team at Galaxy Magnesium expanded its strategy to transform the world of industrial metals, we knew we needed support from a top-notch communications agency that brought both extensive experience and high enthusiasm to the table," said Michael North , president, Galaxy Magnesium. "It was abundantly clear in our search that DRIVEN360 was a cut above the competition. With its history of continued success within the automotive industry and its proven agile approach that includes a business-development partnership, everyone at Galaxy Magnesium is excited to grow, with the DRIVEN team by our side."

"At DRIVEN, we're always on the lookout for the next big thing that could flip an industry on its head," said Mike Caudill , president and CEO of DRIVEN360. "In the case of Galaxy Magnesium, we were beyond excited to jump at the chance to work with such a revolutionary company. The potential of magnesium to completely alter industries, including the automotive and transportation spaces, has invigorated our team. We have strong experience working with disruptors, as well as a shared enthusiasm in the potential transformation and evolution that magnesium can bring about, positioning us as the right agency for the job. We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership with Galaxy that sees their business reach new heights often."

