Gaensel Diversifies Asset Portfolio With Acquisition Of Specialty Coffee Brand Officina Cialda With ~ €3,000,000 In 2020 Annual Revenues

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Software/Gaming and VR, Health and Wellness, CRM & Data, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce acquisition of Premier Italian Coffee brand Officina della Cialda (https://officinadellacialda.it/), well known for its suite of unique flavors and aromas for coffee & tea connoisseurs around the world with 35 brick and mortar locations in Italy.

Raffaella Moretti, President of Officina della Cialda has decades of experience in the coffee and specialty beverage industry. She reports that in only 4 years of activity, Officina della Cialda has gone from tens of thousands of USD, to nearly ~ $3,500,000 USD in 2020.

In 2019 the Company acquired a B2B web portal waffles ( www.caffecenter.it ) with sales to over 1200 retail customers in Italy alone. In addition, online sales continue to enjoy robust growth from caffecenter.it and https://officinadellacialda.it/

Officina della Cialda Coffee and Tea selections are available in capsules, waffles, beans and ground in a wide array of flavors, aromas and packaging/delivery systems such as the liquid soluble capsule which adds innovation to the booming single-serve packaging concept.

Each of the 35 stores in Italy are either designed to cater to the true connoisseur with a retail concept that allows a coffee or tea to be specially tailored to each unique visitor by finding the perfect combination of unique flavor, refined aroma and delivery system, to create a one-of-a-kind experience and remarkable satisfaction. As well, the stores feature self-serve point-of-sale coffee machines for consumers on the go.

Officina della Cialda products are compatible with the most famous dispensing systems, in full compliance with coffee machines on the market including Nespresso, Dolce Gusto, Uno, Caffitaly, Bialetti, and many more!

The global specialty coffee market was valued at a revenue of USD 35.9 billion in 2018. The market is further expected to grow and reach USD 83.6 billion in revenue by the year 2025. The quality of coffee beans depends on optimized protocols of culture, collection of ripe berries and removal by dry or wet processes of external fruit layers and reduction of humidity. There has been a gradual shift of customer preference for soft drinks to coffee drinks.

Europe is the world's largest coffee manufacturer. Germany, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom are the leading European coffee clients. Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% and market volume is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the foreseeable future.

The need to brew coffee increases, as are baristas, coffee chains and shops, to implement state-of - the-art products that can deliver high-grade finished products and save both money and time.

About Gaensel

Gaensel Energy, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GEGR) is a diversified holding company actively engaged in driving shareholder value through acquisitions and partnerships focused on opportunities in the Energy, Manufacturing, Software, and Technology markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

