Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust To Redeem Its Outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable And Callable Preferred Shares

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American:GGO) (the "Fund") authorized the redemption of all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the "Series A Preferred"). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $40.0055 per share (the "Redemption Price"), which consists of a liquidation preference of $40.00 per share plus $0.0055 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of September 27, 2021 (the "Redemption Date").

The Series A Preferred Shares trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "GGO.A". From and after the date of redemption, the Series A Preferred Shares being redeemed will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends and distributions will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the holders of the Series A Preferred Shares with respect to the Series A Preferred Shares will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price, without interest.

Questions relating to, and requests for additional copies of, the notice of redemption and the related materials should be directed to the Fund at 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or (914) 921-5070.

About Gabelli Go Anywhere TrustThe Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get Report.

NYSE American: GGO PrACUSIP - 36250J208

