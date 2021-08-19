Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Declares Third Quarter Distribution Of $0.05 Per Share

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO) (the "Board of Trustees") (the "Fund") declared a $0.05 per share cash distribution payable on September 23, 2021 to common shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

The Fund's distribution policy is to pay a quarterly distribution of an amount to be determined by the Board of Trustees. If necessary, the Fund will pay an adjusting distribution in December which includes any additional income and net realized capital gains in excess of the quarterly distributions for that year to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies.

Each quarter, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential distribution from the income, realized capital gain, or capital available. The Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund's distribution level, taking into consideration the Fund's net asset value and the financial market environment. The Fund's distribution policy is subject to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time, and there can be no guarantee that the distribution policy will continue. The distribution rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The Board of Trustees has approved an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash all of the Fund's issued and outstanding common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share (the "Shares") (the "Offer"). The Offer commenced on August 3, 2021 and will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on September 24, 2021, unless otherwise extended. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials distributed to shareholders, purchases will be made at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value per Share determined as of the close of the regular trading session of the NYSE American, the principal market on which the Shares are traded, on the last business day prior to the day the offer expires. The terms and conditions of the Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal, and related documents.

In addition, the Board of Trustees authorized the redemption of all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares (the "Series A Preferred Shares"). The Series A Preferred Shares will be redeemed at $40.0055 per share, which consists of a liquidation preference of $40.00 per share plus $0.0055 per share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of September 27, 2021.

All or part of the distribution may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual's tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their "net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.

If the Fund does not generate sufficient earnings (dividends and interest income, less expenses, and realized net capital gain) equal to or in excess of the aggregate distributions paid by the Fund in a given year, then the amount distributed in excess of the Fund's earnings would be deemed a return of capital. Since this would be considered a return of a portion of a shareholder's original investment, it is generally not taxable and would be treated as a reduction in the shareholder's cost basis.

Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders in 2021 would include approximately 2% from net investment income and 98% from net capital gains on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website ( www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions in 2021 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2021 distributions in early 2022 via Form 1099-DIV.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of the Fund. The Offer is being made only pursuant to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO, including an Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and related materials that the Fund filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 3, 2021. Shareholders of the Fund are urged to carefully read the Tender Offer Statement, Offer to Purchase, Letter of Transmittal and related materials filed with the SEC because they contain important information, including the various terms of, and conditions to, the Offer. Investors may obtain free copies of the Tender Offer Statement and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. In addition, free copies of the Tender Offer Statement and other documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained by directing a request to: Gabelli Funds, or by calling (800) 422-3554.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding the Fund's distribution policy and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

About Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get Report.

