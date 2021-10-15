Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Announces Liquidation Date Of October 28

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE American: GGO, the "Fund") previously announced approval of a Plan of Liquidation (the "Liquidation") and the termination of the Fund.

The payable date for the Liquidation is October 28, 2021 with a record date of October 25, 2021. The last trading date for the Fund's shares on the NYSE American will be October 25, 2021 and trading of the Fund's shares will be suspended thereafter.

Shareholders may recognize gain or loss for U.S. tax purposes as a result of the Liquidation. Gain or loss will generally be measured as the difference between the final liquidating distribution announced today and a shareholder's tax basis in the shares of the Fund. Information regarding tax matters in this press release is for general information purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Investors should consult their individual tax adviser regarding the tax treatment applicable to a liquidating distribution and any other payments received in connection with the liquidation.

About Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) - Get GAMCO Investors, Inc. Class A Report.

NYSE American:GGOCUSIP - 36250J109

