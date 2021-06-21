GA Global Partners Engaged By Par Hawaii Refining To Assist With Sale Of Surplus Machinery And Equipment

Auction of Surplus Equipment from Kapolei, Hawaii Facility to be Held on July 8, 2021 Including Industrial Pumps, Motors, MRO Parts, Vehicles, Materials and More

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners, LLC, the wholesale and industrial subsidiary of B. Riley Retail Solutions, will conduct a live public online auction of surplus machinery and equipment of the Par Hawaii Refining, LLC ( www.parhawaii.com) Kapolei, Hawaii facility on Thursday, July 8 th, 2021.

Par Hawaii is the leading supplier of transportation fuels in Hawaii. The auction will include industrial pumps, industrial motors, maintenance, repair, and operating supply (MRO) parts, materials, cranes, vehicles, compressors, generators and more.

"This is a unique opportunity for petroleum refineries, oil & natural gas companies and Hawaiian businesses of all types to acquire assets from Hawaii's only petroleum refinery in the state," said Michael Presto, Vice President of GA Global Partners. "From large industrial entities to smaller manufacturers and service providers, this auction offers an array of equipment suitable for a wide variety of users."

The live auction will take place online Thursday, July 8 th, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. HST. Advanced bidding is now available. Only online bids will be accepted. Interested bidders must pre-register online. In-person inspections may be arranged by special appointment at 91-325 Komohana Street, Kapolei, HI 96707 by contacting support@gaglobl.com.

Additional details can be found at www.gaauction.com.

About GA Global PartnersFor over 40 years, GA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real-time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of B. Riley Retail Solutions.

