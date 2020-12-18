G4S Publishes Asia Emerging Risks Report 2020

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S, the world's leading integrated global security company, today published its Asia Emerging Risks report. The report provides a comprehensive tactical overview of the preeminent risks impacting 19 of Asia's top destinations to enable organizations to deploy risk-mitigation strategies to protect their employees and assets, especially during travel.

" Asia continues to be one of the world's most diverse and complicated regions with many security challenges and business opportunities, including the rise of China as an economic superpower, the impact of U.S. foreign and trade policy, internal conflicts in some countries, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change," said Robert Dodge, President of G4S Corporate Risk Services. "Our high-level analysis is designed to provide our global clients with a relevant and accurate picture of the major and emerging security risks across the region."

Produced in collaboration with Hill & Associates, a G4S company with offices and analysts across Asia, and the G4S Corporate Risk Services analyst team at the Security Risk Operations Center (SROC) in Jupiter, Florida, the report breaks down each country assessment by risk types: political stability, crime, terrorism/insurgency, civil unrest, emergency response capabilities, health and environmental threats.

The Asia Emerging Risks report is the second in an annual series that highlights the highly refined analytics and global reporting capabilities of G4S Corporate Risk Services, and is a follow up to the team's Latin America Emerging Travel Risks 2019 report.

G4S enables customers to gain security efficiencies by combining its offerings through the G4S Integrated Security Solutions approach. G4S works with customers to implement the Security Risk Management Model, a risk-based, data-driven approach used to oversee enterprise security and helps determine the resources clients want to protect, the potential risk exposure to these resources and the possible resolutions.

