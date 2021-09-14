G3 Esports Partners With Comtrade Gaming To Power Esports Wagering Platform

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G3 Esports (G3) today announced a partnership with Comtrade Gaming, a leading provider of online igaming technology. The two companies will work together to provide player account management and backend infrastructure for G3's upcoming esports wagering platform.

Comtrade Gaming works with casino operators and other large-scale enterprises around the globe to provide omni-channel and multi-product gaming environments and services, ensuring a unified view of all player activity and automated bonusing for a dynamic customer experience. Once launched, G3's new esports platform will leverage Comtrade's enterprise-level services to allow players to engage with esports in ways that were not previously possible.

"When choosing partners for our forthcoming esports wagering platform, it is critical to find organizations that understand what is required to safely and responsibly operate a regulatory-compliant online gaming platform. G3 considers player protections the number one priority. We have engaged in extensive discussions with regulators and legislators in multiple states to ensure we create the most robust technology possible to protect problem gamblers and prevent underage gamers from gaining access," said Anthony Gaud, G3 Esports CEO. "Comtrade's expertise in the online gaming industry is unmatched and we're very excited to work with them to build a first-of-its-class offering for esports wagering."

Partnering with G3 will mark Comtrade's first foray into the United States marketplace.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with G3 Esports and providing their igaming platform," said Steven Valentine, Chief Commercial Officer, Comtrade Gaming. "It's very rare to find something truly new and unique in the gambling space but the proprietary esports content that G3 are creating combined with how it will engage with players is absolutely breaking new ground. They have assembled a team of leading experts in many fields and we are very proud this is our first platform partnership in the USA. We look forward to the launch in New Jersey and then rolling it out across additional states."

The announcement allowing legal esports betting in New Jersey was made by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) and the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). In 2020, G3 helped facilitate the first legal esports betting event in New Jersey in conjunction with Allied Esports. The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Legend Series tournament ran September 1 through September 13 and drew 1.7 million unique viewers. G3 Esports is continuing its close work with regulators and legislators to establish itself as the first fully licensed esports company in the world.

G3 Esports was founded by Anthony Gaud, an Emmy Award-winning entrepreneur and media executive with 25 years of experience working with top-level entertainment, gaming and technology companies and Jim Hammerstedt, a private equity manager with experience raising capital for technology-based companies. Gaud's professional history is highlighted with significant executive roles and partnerships with The Walt Disney Company, NBC/Comcast, Microsoft Games, Hasbro, and Nexon South Korea.

In June, G3 announced the addition of Lee Terfloth as Chief Operating Officer. Terfloth boasts two decades of experience in the casino online gaming industry, including executive roles at MGM's BorgataPoker.com, Resorts Digital Gaming's ResortsCasino.com, Mohegan Sun's MoheganSunCasino.com, and most recently Hard Rock Casino's HardRockOnline.com. Terfloth has twice been recognized as eGaming Review Magazine's "Operator of the Year."

About G3 EsportsG3 Esports is a leading developer of Esports products that resonate within the gaming community. Led by industry executives with decades of high-profile experience in entertainment, game development and igaming operations, G3 Esports is at the forefront of the upcoming "Play, Watch and Wager" revolution. Additional information is available at g3esports.gg.

About Comtrade Gaming Comtrade Gaming is a leading independent software supplier to the gaming industry, delivering open gaming platforms and professional services to both the online and land-based gaming sectors. Comtrade Gaming's strengths are in the development of enterprise software solutions that are based on industry standards. The company's product portfolio include igaming platforms, server-based gaming systems, RGS (remote game servers) , and solutions which enable regulators to monitor and control gaming activities.

