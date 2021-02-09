G2 Reveals Best Software Companies For 2021: Bridge Earns Top 50 Honors

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, announces the 2021 winners of its annual Best Software Awards.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, announces the 2021 winners of its annual Best Software Awards. Bridge, a software company providing HR learning and performance solutions, placed 26th on G2's Top 50 Products for HR list.

Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"Any company that cares about their employees and how they interact with them and their goals should use Bridge." -G2 Reviewer

Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands, of verified reviews. Bridge is honored to be recognized on the products for HR list, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.

G2 created Top 50 Products for HR list based on data from more than 1M authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020.

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

Bridge earned its place on the list thanks to our ability to help human resources and organizations create a learning and performance culture that's built on three things: connection, alignment, and growth.

"Leading companies focus on creating an engaging culture that unlocks the potential of each employee. In today's disruptive work climate, smart companies provide opportunities that facilitate connection, alignment, and growth for their people and teams," said John Knotwell, General Manager for Bridge. "Bridge is proud to be among the most sought-after HR solutions for learning and performance management."

ABOUT G2

G2 , the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com .

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge is a Learning & Performance platform that uniquely combines learning management, career & skill development, and performance management, all in one solution. With Bridge, you can turn stale and ineffective learning & performance review programs into a seamless, dynamic, and engaging experience for employees and managers alike. Learn more at www.getbridge.com.

