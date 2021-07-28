G2 Recognizes GatherContent As Content Distribution Leader, Creation High Performer

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GatherContent, the Content Operations platform that brings together people, process and technology, today announced that it was named a Content Distribution Leader and Creation High Performer in the G2 Grid® Report...

LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GatherContent, the Content Operations platform that brings together people, process and technology, today announced that it was named a Content Distribution Leader and Creation High Performer in the G2 Grid® Report for Content Creation Summer 2021 .

Products are ranked by customer satisfaction based on user reviews and market presence and placed into four categories on the Grid ®: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, Niche. High Performing products have high customer Satisfaction scores and low Market Presence compared to the rest of the category. G2 is a peer-to-peer review site, using client feedback to help businesses make smarter purchasing decisions.

"We are truly passionate about helping organizations improve their content operations and it's very encouraging to see this positive feedback from our customers," said Alice Deer, CEO and co-founder of GatherContent. "It's our honor to help thousands of businesses save time and money, improve content quality, and reduce regulatory risk while creating quality content at scale."

Highlights of GatherContent customer feedback includes:

96% of users rated GatherContent 4 or 5 stars

Users rated GatherContent Quality of Support compared to other content creation tools a 9.1 out of 10.

Customers rated GatherContent especially highly in the following areas:

User, Role, and Access Management



Editing and Approval Tools



Customizable Templated Workflows

Highlights from GatherContent Customer Reviews:

"The ability to easily get reviews and approvals from multiple stakeholders. Time savings, efficiency, optimized workflow."

"We used to work in Word documents and Google docs, which can get messy and unorganized. GatherContent helps us keep all projects, pages, comments and edits in a single place. It's great to have stakeholders, writers and project managers view the same thing at the same time."

"It solves the problem of keeping content organized and easily reviewable by the full team."

"GatherContent has become our own central hub for all the content we publish."

About GatherContent

GatherContent is a Content Operations platform that brings together people, process and technology. GatherContent has helped thousands of businesses save time and money, improve content quality, and reduce regulatory risk. The platform replaces the broken status quo of docs, spreadsheets, shared drives, and emails. These tools weren't designed to manage high volume content production and workflow when many stakeholders are involved. Recognized as a Content Distribution Leader, Creation High Performer in G2's Summer 2021 report, GatherContent is free to try, quick to set up and very easy to use. Learn more at https://gathercontent.com/ .

