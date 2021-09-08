G2 Capital Advisors Appoints Matt Konkle As President

"With the explosive and sustained growth of the firm, it is the right moment for us to continue to invest in our organizational leadership. Matt has the vision, leadership, and expertise to support the changing and growing needs of our organization as G2 continues to scale and drive towards our long-term strategic objectives," says Founder & Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Unger.

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors announced today that Matt Konkle has been appointed President of the firm. Formerly Senior Managing Director and Head of Industry Teams at G2, Matt is an accomplished C-Level executive and operator with 25 years of experience in the Technology and E-commerce services industry. Matt possesses a deep background leading complex advisory transactions in the middle market. In his role as President, Matt will lead the day-to-day aspects of G2 as well as provide oversight to the firm's business sectors in developing and executing against its short and long-term strategies.

"With the explosive and sustained growth of the firm, it is the right moment for us to continue to invest in our organizational leadership. Matt has the vision, leadership, and expertise to support the changing and growing needs of our organization as G2 continues to scale and drive towards our long-term strategic objectives," says Founder & Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Unger. "Matt's unique understanding of our clients from entrepreneurs to institutional investors and their respective requirements makes him the ideal leader to complement our management team. We are making this organizational change to support the next stage of our growth, amidst significant firm-wide momentum as we charge through the second half of this year. Matt will be working very closely with our entire leadership team to leverage its collective experience, market and industry knowledge and operational expertise to position G2 to achieve, if not exceed, the objectives set for growth."

"I am honored and excited to take on the role as President of the G2 team. It's a privilege to be a part of a tremendously strong company poised for continued growth. We have an extremely talented, diverse and accomplished team who are deeply committed to achieving success for our clients. Now is the time to focus on how G2 can evolve holistically to support overall firm growth." says Konkle. "This is a pivotal moment for G2 to build on the impressive momentum we have accomplished, the collaborative relationships we have with our clients, and the organizational culture and go-to-market strategy established by our CEO and founder, Jeffrey Unger. I have worked beside Jeffrey for the last six years and personally understand the significance of his contributions. His dedicated leadership and passion provide an example for us all, and I look forward to partnering together as we leverage the knowledge and expertise across the organization to unlock G2's growth potential."

Before joining G2, Matt was President of Fifth Gear, a tech-enabled services company and provider of end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including order management, fulfillment, customer care, and freight management. Matt led Fifth Gear from inception, including developing the company's product and service offerings and go-to-market strategy. Matt partnered with G2 on buy-side, financial advisory, and sell-side mandates as part of Fifth Gear's growth strategy. In 2014, Matt and G2 completed a strategic sale of the business to Speed Commerce (NASDAQ: SPDC). As the Chief Operating Officer of Speed Commerce, Matt was responsible for a team of over 1,500 employees serving over 30 retail and consumer brands. In his previous role at G2 as Head of Industry Teams, Matt was focused on maximizing the value of firm's industry-specific, operations-centric approach in the middle market. Through that work, Matt has developed a deep understanding of the support required for a high-growth organization like G2. He has had a direct impact on the firm's agile approach to accommodating the evolving needs of its clients.

Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

