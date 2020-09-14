G1 Therapeutics To Present Data On Oral CDK4/6 Inhibitor Lerociclib At European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual 2020 Congress

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that two presentations highlighting data on the investigational oral CDK4/6 inhibitor lerociclib, including updated findings from a Phase 2 trial of lerociclib in combination with fulvestrant in HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer patients, will be featured at the ESMO Virtual 2020 Congress being held from September 19-21.

G1 abstract titles are below; more details are available on the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020 website .

Title: Lerociclib (G1T38), a continuously dosed oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, with fulvestrant in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients: Updated Phase 2 results and dose selection Abstract Number: 1407 Authors: Iurie Bulat, Arensia Exploratory Medicine Research Unit, Institute of Oncology, Chisinau, Moldova, et al

Title: cfDNA analysis from Phase 1/2 study of lerociclib (G1T38), a continuously dosed oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, with fulvestrant in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients Abstract Number: 1417 Presenter: Boris Krastev, MD, MHAT for Women's Health - Nadezhda, Sofia, Bulgaria

About LerociclibLerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor with potential use in combination with other targeted therapies in certain types of cancer.

At the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) in December 2019, G1 reported preliminary Phase 1/2 data on the differentiated safety and tolerability profile of lerociclib, along with preliminary efficacy findings that were consistent with other CDK4/6 inhibitors used in combination with fulvestrant.

Lerociclib is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials: a trial in combination with fulvestrant for patients with ER+, HER2- breast cancer (NCT02983071) and in combination with osimertinib in epidermal growth factor receptor mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NCT03455829).

G1 entered into separate, exclusive agreements with EQRx (rights for U.S., Europe, Japan, and all markets outside Asia-Pacific) and Genor (rights for Asia-Pacific, excluding Japan) for the development and commercialization of lerociclib in all indications. EQRx and Genor are responsible for all costs related to the development and commercialization of lerociclib in their respective territories.

About G1 TherapeuticsG1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics .

