G1 Therapeutics To Present At The 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that G1's Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will participate in the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on April 14th at 12:45 PM EDT. This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 TherapeuticsG1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

