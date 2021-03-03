G1 Therapeutics To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In March

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in March.

Jack Bailey, G1's Chief Executive Officer, will provide a presentation during the HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference; this presentation will be available starting on March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET. In addition, Mr. Bailey will also participate in a fireside chat during the Roth 33 rd Annual Conference on March 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET.

These conferences are being held virtually, and webcasts will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 TherapeuticsG1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline evaluating targeted cancer therapies in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:Will RobertsVice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications919-907-1944 wroberts@g1therapeutics.com