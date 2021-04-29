G-SHOCK Unveils First-Ever Smartwatch With Wear OS By Google™

DOVER, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio expands the G-SHOCK MOVE collection of sports watches with the introduction of its first ever G-SHOCK MOVE PRO multi-sport smartwatch with Wear OS by Google™. The GSWH1000-1 is built with all the toughness of a G-SHOCK and provides proactive and customized technology that allows users to stay connected and motivated toward their fitness goals, with key functions that can measure a range of sports including- running, trail running, cycling, swimming, surfing, skiing fishing, trekking and more.

The new GSWH1000-1 brings enhanced toughness to the Wear OS experience. The model comes in an all-black, honeycomb textured case and band with a titanium case back for added strength and corrosion resistance. The model also boasts a high-quality, dual layer touch screen display for ease of use, with a color LCD display that makes it easy to view maps and measure data while simultaneously working out. The dual display is 200M water resistant and provides the world's first shock and 200M water resistant microphone and magnetic charging port.

Additional technical features include an optical sensor that can measure heart rate by detecting the blood flow under the skin, sensors for measuring altitude/barometric pressure, compass and bearing, a gyrometer, and a 3-axis accelerometer that detects body movement to measure step count and distance traveled. The new smartwatch also comes with fast, high-precision GPS that quickly acquires location information and measures speed, pace, and other multi-sports data. The GPS also includes GLONASS and MICHIBIKI support to boost accuracy and connection speed.

The timepiece also features new technical capabilities with Bluetooth ® connectivity via the updated G-SHOCK Move App. This allows users to choose between three different watch face options, manage measurement data and training history for specific activities, and more. Another new function the app provides is sensor overlay, where users can place their workout data on top of photos/videos from their workouts to easily share on social media.

In terms of style, the new timepiece boasts large, non-slip buttons that make it easy to access while on the move. For example, a colored, aluminum Direct Start button allows for a one-touch operation to start your workout at any moment, while a metal bezel functions as a high-quality GPS antenna. The GSWH1000-1 also comes with a magnetic dedicated charging cable.

As part of the release G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive landing page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The GSWH1000-1 comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Corrosion Resistant

Offline Mapping

Built-in Water Resistant Microphone

Vibration Alarm

Sunrise/Sunset Data

Tide Graph / Fishing Time

The GSWH1000-1 will retail for $699 and be available for purchase starting mid-May at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

**Google, Android, Wear OS by Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.

About G-SHOCK CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc. Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT: Rachel Shandler / Jonathan MollM&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com Jonathan.Moll@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans / Sofia Izurieta CASIO AMERICA, INC.(973) 361-5400 SVanderSchans@casio.com SIzurieta@casio.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-shock-unveils-first-ever-smartwatch-with-wear-os-by-google-301280451.html

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.