G-SHOCK Releases Limited-Edition MR-G Timepieces Inspired By Kachi-iro, The Japanese Color For Winning

DOVER, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio announces the latest additions to its luxury G-SHOCK MR-G Series, with the introduction of the Kachi-Iro Collection. The brand-new MRGB2000B-1A and MRGB2000R-1A take inspiration from kachi-iro, the color of winning and victory in Japanese culture. Kachi-iro is a dark navy-blue color that was preferred by the native samurai warriors and was often used for armor and helmets.

The MRGB2000B-1A boasts a full metal band, derived from the base MRGB2000. A traditional Japanese scale pattern is used on the surface of the dial, while the outer face is cut to a shape that resembles a Japanese fan, creating a stunning impression. The gentle concave surfaces of the hour markers resemble the curve of a samurai sword, while the inner surface of the bezel, inset dials, and logo all incorporate the bold kachi-iro color.

The MRGB2000R-1A model offers a durable fluorine rubber band with a distinctive Bishamon tortoise shell finish—a symbol of strength in Japan since ancient times. While both models are equipped with a deep layered hardening titanium case, the unique bezel of the MRGB2000R-1A is made of recrystallized titanium. Heat treating titanium creates a distinctive crystal pattern on its surface which resembles the nie on Japanese sword blades.

Both models incorporate ancient Japanese strength and aesthetics that pair well with G-SHOCK's absolute toughness and top technical features such as Tough Movement, Multi-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping, and Full Time Link Bluetooth connectivity.

Each of the new timepieces also come equipped with standard G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Water Resistance Magnetic Resistance

Tough Solar

Super Illuminator LED light with Afterglow

Dual Time (27 Time Zones & Auto DST)

Daily alarm

1/1 Sec. Stopwatch (24H)

1/1 Countdown Timer (24H)

Full Auto Calendar

5 Months Battery Life with Normal Use

Via the dedicated MR-G Connected Smartphone app, a graphical display of time reception status, solar power generation status, and internal history updates can be tracked. In addition, home city/world time swapping, alarm & time settings as well as an expansion to 300 city word time can be achieved. There's also a unique phone finder function that allows the user to ping their smartphone from the watch to locate it within range.

The MRGB2000B-1A and MRGB2000R-1A will retail for $3,000 each and will be available beginning this March at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc. Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

