Göt2b®, Henkel's Trend-setting Styling And Color Brand, Unveils Limited Edition Products As Part Of An Exclusive Partnership With Paul 'DJ Pauly D' DelVecchio

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Henkel's göt2b® hair styling and color brandannounced in December 2019 a two-year brand partnership with DJ Pauly D, best known for his musical talent, reality star status on MTV's "Jersey Shore," and perhaps most famously, his signature blowout. Pauly D captured hearts all over the globe when the show premiered in 2009 and he quickly became a fan-favorite due to his infectious personality, witty sense of humor, and unique hair style, which he perfected using göt2b® glued® products. His genuine love for the brand and use of the products over the years has made the partnership a match made in "hair gel heaven." In September 2020, the brand is officially launching Pauly's limited edition collection: göt2b® glued® Limited Edition Styling Spiking Glue and Blasting Freeze Spray by DJ Pauly D, featuring exclusive Pauly D artwork on pack.

As a brand, göt2b® products' mission is to enable its consumers to break free from society's expectations. The brand's selection of forward-thinking, trendy hair colors and styling products empower people to switch up their looks, self-experiment and self-express without limits so that they feel free to be whoever they want to be. Pauly has embodied this same way of life through his fashion, attitude and passion for music, making this a perfectly-paired partnership!

"We are so excited to work with Pauly D," said Nancy Lu, Brand Manager at Henkel. "Not only has he been using our glued® products for years, but he also embodies the göt2b brand ethos of self-expression through his positive attitude, passion for music and of course, his hair style! Collaborating with him has been an inspiring and energizing experience, and we hope everyone loves the limited-edition products we were able to create together."

Pauly added, "I'm extremely excited to be working with a brand so organically. The limited-edition products we created are two of my favorites from göt2b that I use to perfect my blowout. I genuinely love the product and love my hair so for me it was a no brainer to work with a brand that shares the same vision."

göt2b® is excited to collaborate with DJ Pauly D across product innovation, digital and social brand activations.

Upon initial launch, both göt2b® glued® Limited Edition Styling Spiking Glue and Blasting Freeze Spray by DJ Pauly D sold out within 24 hours, and are now back in stock and available exclusively on Amazon.com .

