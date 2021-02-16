G-CON PODs Successfully Delivered For Cell Therapy Manufacturing On An Accelerated Timeline

The U.S. based project was streamlined with the combined services of G-CON Manufacturing and G-CON Building Services

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G-CON Manufacturing, the leader in prefabricated, flexible cleanroom solutions, has successfully delivered and installed 3 PODs to a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company for cell therapy manufacturing. With the assistance of G-CON Building Services, a subsidiary of G-CON Manufacturing, Inc. that provides host facility project management solutions, the project was completed within the client's required schedule due to the simultaneous facility design-build process and off-site POD construction.

"This project was a testament to the fact that rigorous planning and project execution lead to better results."

"G-CON Building Services and G-CON Manufacturing partnered on this project with GCBS serving as the single point of contact for the customer," said Blake Williams, Vice President of Operations at G-CON Manufacturing. "At GCBS' direction, all host facility subcontractors integrated very well with the PODs. This project was a testament to the fact that rigorous planning and project execution lead to better results."

The advanced coordination between the facility and PODs reduced overlap and allowed for a predictable timeline and budget. Moreover, the client's having a single point of contact eliminated the risk of scope gaps that often lead to delay and increased project cost.

About G-CON Manufacturing

G-CON Manufacturing designs, builds and installs prefabricated G-CON POD® cleanrooms. G-CON's POD portfolio provides cleanrooms in several dimensions for a variety of uses, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. G-CON POD® cleanroom units surpass traditional cleanroom structures in scalability, mobility and the possibility of repurposing the PODs once the production process reaches its lifecycle end. For more information, please visit G-CON's website at http://www.gconbio.com.

About G-CON Building Services

G-CON Building Services simplifies pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical cleanroom projects by providing effective turnkey host facility project management that leads to cost-efficient and on time results.

