Fyllo Expands Its Cloud-Based Platform For Highly Regulated Industries With Acquisition Of DataOwl

DataOwl's Retail and Loyalty Solutions Enhance Fyllo's Capabilities, Creating First-of-Kind End-to-End Cannabis Marketing Platform, Enabling Cannabis Marketers to Reach Consumers at Every Stage of the Marketing Funnel

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, the leader in digital marketing and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, announced today it has acquired DataOwl, the leader in cannabis retail point-of-sale marketing and loyalty.

DataOwl's marketing and loyalty solutions power more than 320 cannabis retailers across 25 states as well as Puerto Rico and Jamaica, serving over 3M network members. DataOwl's AI-powered retail solutions will be integrated into Fyllo's Compliance Cloud, creating the industry's first end-to-end, brand-safe marketing platform, allowing cannabis brands to target consumers at every level of the sales funnel.

With the addition of DataOwl's retail solutions, Fyllo enables cannabis clients to increase return on ad spend (ROAS) and attribute marketing dollars and increase efficiency of campaigns at every size. The Fyllo Compliance cloud now offers:

Data Solutions - Deterministic cannabis and CBD consumer data solutions

Media Solutions - Managed service digital media solutions built specific for cannabis brands

Regulatory Solutions - An intelligent regulatory database that aggregates and automates federal, state and local cannabis research

Retail Solutions - CRM, loyalty and point-of-sale marketing solutions for cannabis retailers

"Fyllo enables ambitious companies, and marketers in highly regulated industries, to scale with speed. Due to the complex legal space, these companies have had to choose between compliance and the ability to grow. Together, Fyllo and DataOwl are able to deliver a first of its kind, end-to-end cannabis marketing and data solutions, answering a significant unmet need in the market," said Chad Bronstein, CEO and founder of Fyllo.

In addition, non-cannabis companies, in industries as diverse as consumer packaged goods, beverages, and gaming, can leverage Fyllo's data marketplace to reach highly valuable cannabis and CBD consumers in their media campaigns. A recent commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Fyllo underscored the value of cannabis consumers to drive lift in non-endemic campaigns.The survey found that more than 75% of enterprise-level companies were now interested in understanding the cannabis and CBD consumer because it's an important, emerging consumer interest.

DataOwl co-founders Dan Hirsch and Vartan Arabyan will join Fyllo along with the rest of the DataOwl team. With the addition of DataOwl, Fyllo now has more than 110 team members across the country.

This acquisition follows the successful 2020 purchase of CannaRegs and further enhances Fyllo Compliance Cloud's leadership position within MarTech, adtech and media for highly-regulated industries.

Bronstein continued, "Fyllo is solving some of the biggest challenges related to scaling highly regulated companies by offering tools and technologies based on a foundation of compliance. We are making accretive acquisitions that help to fulfill this vision, and DataOwl does just that. DataOwl has built retail, loyalty, and messaging solutions used by hundreds of cannabis retailers in every legal market."

The DataOwl integration provides Fyllo with a suite of technology solutions aimed at optimizing wholesale and retail efficiencies for cannabis producers and dispensaries, while powering lower-funnel conversion. Key DataOwl features being integrated into the Fyllo Compliance Cloud include: deterministic cannabis marketing data, loyalty and CRM solutions, live menu software, dispensary check-in solutions, as well as a messaging marketing platform.

"By integrating with Fyllo, DataOwl's solutions will reach the widest possible audience via the industry's most innovative marketing platform," said Dan Hirsch, Co-Founder of DataOwl. "Together, our solutions-oriented technology enables customers to automate marketing, reduce friction, build loyalty, and ultimately increase sales. Combined with Fyllo,we are bringing a holistic solution that cannabis companies require to thrive in this growing and competitive marketplace."

About Fyllo The Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of software and services built to overcome the complexities of highly regulated industries. We deliver data, media, retail and regulatory solutions that enable organizations to streamline compliance, increase efficiencies, and scale with speed. Mainstream brands also seek out Fyllo's Data Marketplace to target previously inaccessible cannabis and CBD consumers.

