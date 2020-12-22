Fyllo Announces Addition Of Brian Rosen To Its Advisory Board

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyllo, a leading innovator in data, media and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced that it has appointed Brian Rosen, General Partner at InvestBev and President at BevStrat, as Strategic Advisor. The appointment comes at a time when cannabis beverages are poised for growth and as the company readies its enterprise platform to serve other highly regulated industries such as alcohol.

"Fyllo has proven the value of their technology in driving growth for highly-regulated businesses like cannabis and alcohol using safe and compliant methods," said Brian Rosen. "I'm excited to join Fyllo and to help them support leading cannabis and beverage operators while applying my time in adult beverages to strategically expand their award-winning platform into other highly-regulated industries."

Rosen is yet another executive to join Fyllo's advisory board from outside the cannabis industry, further underlining how the rapidly growing and influential cannabis space is attracting top-tier talent from traditional industries. Rosen is globally renowned as an authority within the adult beverages industry, particularly in sales and marketing having sold more than $1.5B in alcohol over his career. Previously, Rosen was CEO of Sam's Wines and Spirits of Chicago, his own $100M retail liquor enterprise. He has served as Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Adult Beverages Advisory Services, where he was included in its "Ones to Watch" honors list, and was a lead consultant in Trade Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. Rosen currently runs marketing and sales operations at BevStrat, and his private equity firm InvestBev is invested in Fyllo. Rosen will use his extensive experience in the adult beverages sector to accelerate Fyllo's mission of supplying operators in regulated markets with compliance, marketing and data solutions, with a specific focus on the beer, wine and spirits categories.

"We're thrilled to expand our advisory board with a reputable and respected leader such as Brian," commented Chad Bronstein, Founder and CEO of Fyllo. "Like cannabis, alcohol sales have been strong in 2020. We've always envisioned Fyllo technology powering other highly-regulated industries, and we believe that Brian will help us extend our capabilities to alcohol and beyond."

About FylloThe Fyllo Compliance Cloud is a suite of enterprise-grade software and services powered by RegsTechnology, the largest database of cannabis laws and regulations at the federal, state and local level. Fyllo delivers advanced data, media, and compliance solutions that are built for the complexities of highly regulated industries. Ambitious marketers and legal professionals choose Fyllo as their partner to go bigger and grow faster with trust and confidence in compliance. https://hellofyllo.com

Media Contact:Mattio Communications fyllo@mattio.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fyllo-announces-addition-of-brian-rosen-to-its-advisory-board-301197658.html

SOURCE Fyllo