FYidoctors Makes Historic Expansion Into US Market

Canadian-based Diversified Healthcare Provider Launches with Six California-based Clinics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and CALGARY, AB, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FYidoctors, long known for being Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization, is pleased to announce that it has officially expanded its geographic operations into the US marketplace with the addition of six leading eye care clinics throughout the state of California. The foray marks a major company milestone as the first time FYidoctors has added new operations outside of Canada with a continued focus on its patient-first, personalized customer experience.

"We are absolutely proud to mark this historic chapter in our company history," says Dr. Alan Ulsifer, FYidoctors' chairman and CEO. "In 2008, our company launched with the intent of becoming Canada's largest doctor-led eye care provider. Today, we are exceeding that vision by marking a historic foray into the most populous state in America. The welcoming of our new business units in California ushers an exciting and noteworthy time and makes us the largest doctor-led network of clinics in North America."

To the network, FYidoctors welcomes optometry clinics located throughout California, in key consumer markets including Los Angeles, Mountain View, Northridge, Sun Valley, Roseville and San Jose. The US operations will be led by VP FYidoctors and Chief Strategy Officer Dr. David Redman, who was also named 2018 AOA Optometrist of the Year. Dr. Aaron Lech has been named to the role of Chief Medical Advisor, and will oversee all health-related aspects of the business. The pair are tasked to ensure FYidoctors' US operations, in keeping with Canadian operational standards, offers the best patient access to technology, innovation, and best-in-class training and resources for all its clinics and business units.

"I am thrilled to play a role in this historic expansion," said Dr. Redman. "And I look forward to helping grow FYidoctors' in the US market. Our company's value proposition for clinics who wish to leverage the power of a family of providers while maintaining doctor-led operations presents a major upside for many operators. Our future is bright."

Clinics included as part of FYidoctors' initial US expansion include:

Studio Eyes Optometry, Burbank, CA

Studio Eyes Optometry, Northridge, CA

Studio Eyes Optometry, Sun Valley, CA

ClearVue Eye Care, Roseville, CA

Precision Eyecare, Mountain View, CA

Precision Eyecare, San Jose, CA

"We welcome all our new teams in California to the FYidoctors family," added Dr. Ulsifer. "And we look forward to learning from their years in business as we continue expansion in the weeks and months to come."

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020 and 2021, the organization operates over 280 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance life, FYidoctors supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Through numerous community-centric programs and the Enhancing Life Foundation, FYidoctors enhances the lives of Canadians both inside and outside its clinic doors.

For information on FYidoctors, please visit www.joinfyidoctors.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fyidoctors-makes-historic-expansion-into-us-market-301381465.html

SOURCE FYidoctors