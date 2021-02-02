FX Swaps, NDF, Forwards And MM IT Company, DIGITEC, Appoints Peer Joost Chief Operating Officer

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGITEC has appointed Peer Joost COO. In this newly-created role, Peer will bring his significant expertise to bear across DIGITEC's product portfolio, consisting of the D3 pricing engine for FX Swaps, NDFs and Forwards as well as the DIGITEC / 360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF). Peer will be responsible for all business operations, reporting directly to the CEO.

"I am thrilled about this new adventure and I'm looking forward to creating even more best-in-class products and services together with our outstanding team of experts here at DIGITEC. After two years of record growth, we have very ambitious goals for 2021 and a roadmap that is stronger than ever," commented Peer Joost.

Peer has held senior roles at DIGITEC over the past ten years. He successfully headed the sales department for the last four years, making DIGITEC's D3 the world-leading pricing engine for FX trading desks of over forty banking corporations. As the co-founder of the DIGITEC / 360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF), Peer has identified a significant gap in the market and has helped to bring a disruptive market data feed from idea to reality.

"Peer is a decisive manager who can handle complex issues to enhance businesses. He has shown a unique understanding of the emerging technologies and the digital needs that are reshaping the FX industry. We are thrilled to now have him on board as COO," adds CEO Hans-Jürgen Joost.

In 2021, DIGITEC will focus on expanding D3's customer base from tier 2 to tier 3 and regional banks, as Peer explains: "We're eager to also support smaller banks in becoming competitive market makers. With a bundle of D3 and the SDF, banks will have access to reliable, very granular and affordable swaps data and can enhance their market making capabilities with D3. DIGITEC's fully scalable SaaS solution furthermore simplifies setup, maintenance and costs for the customer."

About DIGITEC

DIGITEC is the company behind the world-leading Foreign Exchange and Money Market pricing engine D3. Its customers are amongst the top 100 global acting banks, who run the software on a 24h basis in different trading centres globally. Furthermore, DIGITEC is equal partner of the Swaps market data product, the DIGITEC/360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF). The company is based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, please visit https://www.digitec.de.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429479/DIGITEC_COO_Peer_Joost.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429480/DIGITEC_Logo.jpg

Media Contact: Sibylle Helms s.helms@digitec.de +49-40-23776 185

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fx-swaps-ndf-forwards-and-mm-it-company-digitec-appoints-peer-joost-chief-operating-officer-301218165.html

SOURCE DIGITEC GmbH