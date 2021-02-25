FVCbank Expands Team With New Government Contracting Leadership

FVCbank today announced Eric Pietras as its new SVP, Director, Government Contractor Banking Group, adding new strategic talent and expertise to augment the Bank's leadership and lending teams.

FVCbank today announced Eric Pietras as its new SVP, Director, Government Contractor Banking Group, adding new strategic talent and expertise to augment the Bank's leadership and lending teams. Pietras will work out of FVCbank's Reston office.

"Eric has the expertise to support FVCbank's growth in government contract-focused community banking," said David W. Pijor, chairman and CEO of FVCbank. "Eric identifies, wins, develops and expands customer relationships. We're excited for Eric to join our Bank and for our customers to begin working with him."

Pietras brings more than 35 years of government contract-focused banking experience to FVCbank. Previously, he served as senior vice president and business development officer at Wells Fargo Bank in McLean, Virginia, where he spearheaded new business development with federal aerospace, defense and government services contractors. Pietras also held positions as senior vice president and senior client manager for government contracting at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He has also successfully started, managed and grew government contractor banking teams at TD Bank, N.A. and Chevy Chase Bank.

"Eric possesses the knowledge and skill set needed to navigate the complexities of government contracting financial services for our customers," said Patricia Ferrick, president of FVCbank. "We're thrilled to bring Eric's experience to the FVCbank team, where he will support customers who execute mission-critical work for our country."

Pietras holds an MBA in Finance, Investments and Banking from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and a BA in Economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He has served on boards of the Association of Corporate Growth - National Chapter (ACG) and the Small and Emerging Contractor Advisory Forum (SECAF), and currently serves on the advisory board of George Mason University School of Business Center for Government Contracting. Pietras was recognized as Dealmaker of the Year - Capital Provider Category for the 2007 ACG National Capital Chapter Awards.

"I am honored to join FVCbank's distinguished, growth-minded and entrepreneurial leadership team," Pietras said. "The Bank has a first-class reputation for supporting our customers and our community, and I am excited to help enhance the Bank's already robust government contracting services."

Celebrating nearly 14 years of sound financial performance and continued growth, FVCbank was formed in November 2007 to serve the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Washington D.C. metropolitan and Northern Virginia area. Based in Fairfax, Virginia, the $1.82 billion Virginia-chartered community bank is locally owned and managed. Customers receive service through nine full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia; Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland; and Washington D.C. Visit www.fvcbank.com for more information.

