Futuro Health To Leverage Worthi® By Citi To Bolster Career Opportunities For Future Allied Health Workers

The Worthi tool to especially help women impacted by the "she-cession" position themselves for higher wage careers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuro Health, a nonprofit organization working to grow a network of credentialed allied healthcare workers, is offering free access to Worthi® by Citi, an online tool that offers market insights and resources for workers to improve their skills in today's evolving job market. By providing access to the Worthi® tool, Futuro Health aims to give Californians, especially women impacted by the "she-cession," more opportunities to explore nearby career opportunities and identify skills needed to increase their employability.

Futuro Health is offering free access to Worthi® by Citi, solution to the "she-cession"

Pandemic-induced job losses come at a time in California when there is already a significant need for more allied healthcare workers. The state alone needs more than 65,000 allied healthcare workers a year. The estimated demand by 2024 is approximately 500,000. Futuro Health, with a student roster that is 85 percent female, is helping women pivot amid the pandemic by reskilling or upskilling for well-paying, in-demand allied healthcare jobs. The coronavirus-induced recession has been dubbed the "she-cession" because of the higher unemployment rate among women earlier in the pandemic, which came as restaurant, retail and hospitality shuttered--industries in which women represent a larger percentage of the workers.

"Futuro Health is opening the door to a better future for Californians who represent diverse cultures and backgrounds, but women in particular are taking advantage of our trainings," said Futuro Health CEO Van-Ton Quinlivan. "We are excited to work with Citi to offer our applicants a way to explore how their skillsets stand in the local labor market. This can be a helpful step as they set their aspirations and pick a training path."

The Worthi tool will be accessible to all visitors to Futuro Health's website.

Developed, designed, and launched by the Citi Ventures Studio team, the Worthi tool:

Provides insight into existing skills that can be applied to new roles; recommendations for the specific skills needed to transition to new roles; and salary information, demand, average educational experience and top companies hiring for comparable roles.

Allows users to compare current salaries with the market average, based on location and occupation.

Shows users the top skills in demand for roles and the skills that could increase earning potential.

Connects users with online courses to acquire the career-broadening skills to help them grow in their current role or transition into something new.

"As the demands of work change, there has never been a more important time to consider the skills you already have and the skills you may need to succeed," explained Valla Vakili, Managing Director and head of Citi Ventures Studio. "Futuro Health's mission to support allied health workers in California is a perfect example of a burgeoning career that is in need of talented professionals. We are thrilled to be connecting the Worthi tool to Futuro Health's network to help more people adapt their skillset for the work of tomorrow."

About

Worthi by Citiis a free, online tool that provides market insights and resources for workers to improve their skills in today's evolving job market.

Futuro Health improves the health and wealth of communities by growing the largest network of credentialed allied health workers in the nation starting in California. We believe investing in education and skills training and retraining results in better-paying jobs for workers, better service for patients and better workers for employers to hire. Kaiser Permanente and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) partnered to establish Futuro Health in January 2020 with a $130 million commitment.

