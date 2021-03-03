FutureDial Robotics And Software Solutions Process Over 200 Million Mobile Devices Worldwide

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the leading provider-of-choice of mobile device processing solutions for Wireless Carriers, Mobile Device Buy-Back & Trade-In Companies, Mobile Device Recyclers and Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs), announced today that its robotic and automated software solutions have been used by customers to process a cumulative total of over 200 million pre-owned Android and iOS-based mobile devices worldwide, for later resale on secondary markets. FutureDial is a leading provider of mobile device processing solutions in a growing and lucrative market, as the average selling price of second-generation smartphones in today's market is approaching an average range of $180 to $200, representing an approximate total available market value of over $40 billion.

Automation with Robotics and Software Makes the DifferenceAs the market grows, mobile device reverse logistics operators and wireless carriers are challenged to keep up with processing the tens of millions of mobile phones which are traded-in or returned each year to carriers or recyclers for upgrades and cash. FutureDial works closely with its customers to help scale and automate their processing operations without the need for excessive labor or costly warehouse space.

"FutureDial has deployed the most robots and automation software solutions with customers worldwide." Dwight Huang, CBO

FutureDial's SMART Processing Platform™ of robotic and software solutions enable mobile phone processing companies in the reverse mobile device supply chain to automate and streamline labor-intensive operations without the need for additional line operators or warehouse floor space. FutureDial's automated solutions have been used by processing customers to handle over tens of millions of mobile devices during the calendar year, despite workplace restrictions imposed by COVID-19 through much of 2020.

"Surpassing 200 million mobile phones processed by our robotics and software solutions marks a huge milestone for us here at FutureDial," noted Dwight Huang, FutureDial's Chief Business Officer. "We have the most robots and automation software solutions deployed with customers worldwide for receiving, data-clearing, functional testing, and cosmetically grading smartphones and tablets for resale. Our SMART Processing Platform™ of robots and software have had a tremendous impact in the daily operations for operation centers processing pre-owned mobile devices."

About FutureDialFounded in 1999, FutureDial is the leading provider of device processing solutions for the mobile device reverse logistics supply chain. FutureDial's easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated SMART Processing Platform™ reduces the number of operator touches, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PLs), Wireless Carriers and Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs). By simplifying and automating processes, consolidating work flows and giving insight into business operations, FutureDial makes these businesses more efficient, profitable and responsive to their customer needs. Visit http://www.futuredial.com or email sales@futuredial.com

Media Contact: Bruce Brunger, Marketing Communications Manager, FutureDial, IncorporatedEmail: bruceb@futuredial.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futuredial-robotics-and-software-solutions-process-over-200-million-mobile-devices-worldwide-301239817.html

SOURCE FutureDial Incorporated