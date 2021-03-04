Future Proof Dubbed Makers Of Fastest-Selling U.S. Wine And Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand With Soaring Sales Of BeatBox Beverages

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Proof announced its flagship product, BeatBox Beverages has been named the fastest selling wine and ready-to-drink cocktail brand, according to the latest IRI data, as of Dec.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Proof announced its flagship product, BeatBox Beverages has been named the fastest selling wine and ready-to-drink cocktail brand, according to the latest IRI data, as of Dec. 26, 2020. BeatBox outpaced all other single-serve wine and ready-to-drink cocktail products with $2.7 million sales per point in Category Weighted Distribution (CWD), despite only having a fraction of the distribution of its competitors.

BeatBox's sales nearly doubled the second leading brand's sales, showcasing the company as a clear category leader. In the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail sector, BeatBox surpassed the top ten RTD products with a significant lead compared to other brands ranked.

Future Proof is a collection of millennial founders and established industry veterans developing innovative beverage brands for the next generation of drinkers Future Proof has taken a non-traditional approach to the growth of its business and sourcing investors. In 2014, the brand secured a $1 million investment from Mark Cuban on ABC's Shark Tank. Cuban predicted the brand "would go viral," and supported the company's growth within the millennial demographic. The brand has also brought on celebrity Rob Dyrdek and DJs Party Favor, Anna Lunoe, GTA, Louis the Child in its Series A and B rounds.

Since then, Future Proof has not slowed down and has experienced nearly a 100% year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2019 and 2020. It is projecting to again double its revenue in 2021. The growth has been, in large part, by their enthusiastic consumer fanbase. In October 2020, the company launched its first-ever crowdfunding campaign, in partnership with Wefunder, and since has raised nearly $1.2 million through nearly 1,300 fans and investors.

"We could not be prouder of how far we've come over the last couple of years," said Justin Fenchel co-founder and CEO at Future Proof. "Having our core brand, BeatBox be named the leader in both single-serve wine and RTD cocktails, is a testament to our vision in changing the alcohol industry and the unwavering support from our fanbase."

"The BeatBox brand was designed to bring people together and that is central to everything we do," added Brad Schultz, co-founder and CXO at Future Proof. "This ranking paired with the crowdfunding campaign is just another example of that. Having raised over $1 million, largely from our fans, has enabled us to make incredible strides for our company, all while adding the most important stakeholders to our team - our consumers."

The money raised from the crowdfunding campaign has sparked incredible growth for the Future Proof portfolio as the company stated it expects BeatBox revenue to exceed $3 million in Q1 2021 compared to $890,000 Q1 2019 revenue.

"This new capital has allowed us to substantially expand our team and footprint," said Aimy Steadman, co-founder, and COO at Future Proof. "We've hired new members of the sales team, started to sell our products in four new states, and are shipping our first product ever to Puerto Rico."

Through brand experience and production innovation, Future Proof is committed to changing the alcohol industry. Its brands are currently in over 12,000 stores including. Kroger, Circle K, Quik Trip and many more, with a goal to offer its products nationally.

To read more about Future Proof's fundraising goals and make an investment through Mar. 31, 2021, visit their Wefunder page.

About Future Proof

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of Future Proof (formerly BeatBox Beverages) set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from Austin Eastciders, InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few - who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Now boasting a portfolio of brands, and a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others, Future Proof's reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial target.

For more information, please visit www.futureprf.com or check out our LinkedIn .

