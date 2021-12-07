Future Of Cheese's Plant-Based Brie Launch Is Selling Faster Than Expected

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (" Future of Cheese" or the " Company"), has reported a successful launch of the Company's recently announced plant-based brie, selling through its first production run while satisfying all retailer orders. The plant-based brie launched through retailers last week and builds on the recent success of the Company's plant-based butter and rapidly growing brand awareness.

"The retail response is even better than anticipated. Selling out our first production run without incurring lost product costs is as successful as it gets in the CPG business," stated Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese. "We are currently increasing production for all of our current products in anticipation of the holiday season, accelerated in part by increased interest from new retailers and potentially high-profile foodservice and restaurant partnerships."

Canadian retailer The Cheese Gallery commented, "We are so excited to have this new line of dairy-alternative products created by Canada's premier cheese expert Afrim Pristine and his partners at Future of Cheese! We are thrilled to have both the plant-based, ripened brie and the cultured butter available for our clients."

"We are very pleased by the overall response to the launch of our plant-based products," added Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage. "Following the successful launch of the plant-based brie, we now have three SKUs that are in high demand and we are able to meet current and future needs from existing and new clients."

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

