Future Of Cheese Launches Company's New Branding With The First Product Landing At Retailers Across Ontario  

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Future of Cheese ("Future of Cheese" or the "Company"), has launched its new brand identity reflecting the company's bold, clean and innovative take on the plant-based dairy sector.

"The company is excited to launch its new brand identity to boldly emphasize its healthy, ethical and all-natural culinary values, reinforcing our belief that dairy alternatives should be clean but impactful," said Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese.

The new branding changes, displayed on the Company's recently launched Future of Butter product line, are reflected across the Company's logo, website, social media platforms and packaging, featuring clean-lines and bold typography.

"Our team is inspired by simple and clean ingredients that when combined, create delicious food truly crafted from plants, and that same clean execution is clearly reflected by our brand identity," stated Craig Harding, Co-Founder and Culinary Director of Future of Cheese.

The Company will also be showcasing its products through cooking demonstrations and unique recipes developed by its co-founders Chef Craig Harding and Maître Fromager Afrim Pristine in the coming weeks and months.

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese (a subsidiary of Organic Garage Ltd.) is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005456/en/