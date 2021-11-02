Future Of Cheese Announces First Distribution Deal As The Distributor Sells Out Initial Products In 48 Hours

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (" Future of Cheese" or the " Company") has signed its first distribution deal in the Ontario market with Cheese Boutique, co-owned and operated by Future of Cheese Maître Fromager and co-founder Afrim Pristine. Cheese Boutique is one of Canada's most esteemed and reputable cheese retailers and fine-foods distributors, supplying the top retail stores, restaurants, chefs and hotels for 30 years.

"The line-up of plant-based butters, cheeses and spreads crafted by Future of Cheese easily fit within our highly curated portfolio of world-class products that we supply to our clients," stated Afrim Pristine. "We sold out of the first production run in under 48 hours and the response has been amazing! Our clients want more, and more is on the way."

Cheese Boutique Distribution can access the majority of Ontario with a 48- hour turn-around from point of order allowing speed to shelf for the FOC products. Initially the products have launched in the Ontario market, the largest consumer market in Canada, and being based in Ontario, also allows the Company and its distributor to be hands-on at the retail locations and to optimise all logistical aspects in order to efficiently scale up for wider distribution and expansion to follow. The terms of the agreement are non-exclusive for the Company, allowing complete flexibility to work with other distributors in Ontario as well as other provinces and countries.

"When reviewing the potential acquisition of the Future of Cheese by Organic Garage one of the things that was an attractive benefit was having access to Cheese Boutique Distribution to help get the products to market initially. I have personally seen many new products and brands struggle to find adequate distribution for their products and having the distributor question answered as part of the acquisition was definitely a positive benefit. However it was important for the FOC team to evaluate the Cheese Boutique Distribution company like they would any other potential distributor in ensuring it was the right partner for the launch of the new products. Given the Cheese Boutique Distribution's initial execution it quickly became apparent that this was a great fit that offered FOC the flexibility it needs as it scales the business," stated Matt Lurie, President and CEO of Organic Garage Ltd.

"Having access to the incredible retailer and food service distribution list that Cheese Boutique has been supplying and building relationships with for over 30 years in Canada, is a very exciting milestone, and has proven already to be highly successful for us," stated Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese. "And we could not have a more passionate ambassador to represent our products from a distributor standpoint to the retailers and food service customers than our very own Maître Fromager and co-founder, Afrim Pristine."

About Future of CheeseThe Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com

About Organic Garage Ltd.Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

