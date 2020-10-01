Future FinTech Appointed Weicheng Pan As Chief Strategy Officer

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (hereinafter referred to as "Future Fintech", "FTFT" or "Company" ) a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, today announced it has appointed Mr. Weicheng Pan as Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Mr. Pan will be responsible for the Company's strategic planning, international M&A, investment and financing activities, and will support the management team to promote the Company's global development strategy.

Mr. Weicheng Pan is an angel fund investor in China and a trainer for Chinese enterprises. Since November 2019, Mr. Pan has served as dean of Guangdong Jewish Mindset Business School and president of Malaysia Chengji Business School. From January 2016 to October 2019, Mr. Pan served as chairman of Chengji Group, a company incorporated in China.

Mr. Pan has conducted over 100 lectures in Malaysia and Singapore with over 10,000 students attendance with the "Jewish business thinking" as its main lecturing topic. In September 2019, Mr. Pan was awarded the Asia-Pacific Education Lifetime Achievement Prize. From April 2014 to December 2015, Mr. Pan served as an investment banking adviser of Huatai Securities and he assisted several Chinese companies listed on the ChiNext and NEEQ in China. Currently Mr. Pan serves as an independent director of the Board of TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) - Get Report

In July 1999, Mr. Pan graduated from Wuhan University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration.

"Mr. Pan is a leader with innovative ideas and forward thinking. He has more than 20 years of experience in corporate strategic planning, M&A, financing and investment strategies, and has extensive expertise in negotiating and executing complex transactions. "Future FinTech CEO, Mr. Shanchun Huang, said, " Mr. Pan will greatly enhance the strength of FTFT management team and guide FTFT to a new growth stage. He has the business acumen to evaluate investment opportunities and has many successful M&A experience. We are very happy to have Mr. Pan as our chief strategy officer and join the Company's management team which will benefit the Company and its shareholders."

Mr. Weicheng Pan said: "I am very happy to join a dynamic team such as FTFT. I am believe that with my years of experience and channels in global business, I could help the Company making the right decisions and providing new solutions to assist FTFT's business transformation into challenger banking and online payment fields. I look forward to working with the FTFT team to implement our growth strategy in these new fields."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-fintech-appointed-weicheng-pan-as-chief-strategy-officer-301144107.html

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.