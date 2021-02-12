Future FinTech And China Foundation Of Consumer Protection Enter Into Cooperation Agreement To Use Blockchain Technology Against Counterfeit Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "Company"), a leading blockchain based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Chain Cloud Mall Network and Technology ( Tianjin) Co., Limited ("CCM") has signed a cooperation agreement with The Merchandise and Quality Week Magazine, a news magazine directly owned by China Foundation of Consumer Protection. The cooperation has a term for five years, from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2026. The Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of China Foundation of Consumer Protection will set up a "Quality and Safety Office" and appoint Mr. Zhi Yan, the general manager of CCM, as the deputy director of that office for a term of one year, who will be responsible for building the quality and safety credit system for Chinese brands and enterprises under the "Responsible Brand Plan". The "Responsible Brand Plan" will be officially launched in March 2021 and operated by the "Quality and Safety Office" of the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of China Foundation of Consumer Protection.

Mr. Zhi Yan said that: "The Responsible Brand Plan will make full use of the real name based blockchain anti-counterfeiting tracing technology developed by CCM, which will not only protect the legitimate rights and interests of the enterprises and their brands, but also impose responsibility for their product's quality and safety."

China Foundation of Consumer Protection was established in November 1989. It is supervised by the State Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China. Its mission is to protect the interest of consumers and implement its responsibility as a nonprofit consumer protection organization under the Consumer Protection Law of China. One of its main responsibilities is to support and participate in anti-counterfeiting activities and clean up the consumer products market.

The Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of China Foundation of Consumer Protection is the first and the only nonprofit organization that was approved by the Ministry of Civil Affairs specializing in anti-counterfeiting in China. It was established in July 2000. It focuses on cracking down counterfeit and shoddy products that harm the rights and interest of consumers.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based technology and services as well as financial technology services. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-fintech-and-china-foundation-of-consumer-protection-enter-into-cooperation-agreement-to-use-blockchain-technology-against-counterfeit-products-301227469.html

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.