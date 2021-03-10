Future Farm And High Purity Natural Products Provide Update On Operations And Strategic Investments For Robust Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Future Farm" or the "Company") (CSE: FFT) (OTC PINK: FFRMF) is pleased to provide an update on expansion for its subsidiary High Purity Natural Products (HPNP).

On March 5, 2021, HPNP enabled significant growth opportunities by executing a lease for their new 23,000SF location.

The new, larger facility will allow HPNP to provide expanded services and products to their partners, including 3PL fulfillment, warehousing, and unprecedented manufacturing and production volume.

This expansion has been in the planning stages for quite some time," said HPNP President Mike Matton. "With these new capabilities come great opportunity for our partners and clients. It's a great feeling to know that these new opportunities enable our partners to scale their business and grow with us."

The move sets in motion a multi-phase approach that will pay dividends to HPNP's partners and FFT's shareholders.

Scalability:

Manufacturing capacity and faster order fulfillment - the larger footprint will allow for greater manufacturing capacity and rapid order fulfillment.

Increased product expansion and new SKU development

R&D capacity - with new facility comes more opportunity to develop new cutting-edge products.

3PL fulfillment services. The increased space enables HPNP to offer 3PL services to any client interested in saving on shipping and warehousing fees.

According to FFT CEO Bill Gildea, "The team here at FFT identified very early on that HPNP is poised for growth and corporate maturity. This recognition is now coming to fruition. We are expecting significant revenue increases in the year to come."

For further information, contact Investor Relations at investor@FutureFarmTech.com

On behalf of the Board, Future Farm Technologies Inc. William Gildea, CEO & Chairman

About Future Farm Technologies Inc. and High Purity Natural Products, LLC

Future Farm Technologies is a Canadian public company that, following its merger with High Purity Natural Products, is now a leading supplier of top-quality health and wellness products, including those made from hemp, to meet the burgeoning demand in the U.S. and global markets.

Future Farm's seasoned management team, now joined by the High Purity Natural Products management team, brings a deep understanding of manufacturing, formulation, marketing, sales, and operations with the financial and regulatory expertise needed to become a significant participant in the rapidly growing market for health and wellness products made from hemp and other plants.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in its efforts to further develop its existing hemp operations, or that the Company will be able to raise sufficient capital to execute on its intended business plan and objectives. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate, and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Contact: Mike Matton, President of High Purity Natural Products, mike@highpuritynaturalproducts.com

FUTURE FARM TECHNOLOGIES INC. Suite 501 - 543 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1X8 www.FutureFarmTech.com www.HighPurityNaturalProducts.com

