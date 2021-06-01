Futu Announces The Number Of Its Paying Clients In Singapore Has Surpassed 100,000

HONG KONG, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced the number of its paying clients in Singapore has...

HONG KONG, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced the number of its paying clients in Singapore has surpassed 100,000.

On March 8, 2021, Futu officially launched its digital platform moomoo in Singapore and has been experiencing strong growth momentum since the inception. In Singapore, capital markets products and services on moomoo are offered by Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited. On October 1, 2020, Futu Singapore Pte. Ltd. was granted the Capital Markets Services (CMS) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

