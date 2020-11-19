Fusion Robotics™ Awarded Best Spine Technology By Orthopedics This Week

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Robotics LLC, a spinal robotics and navigation company with a vision to make robotics a standard in spine surgery, not an exception, today announced receiving a Best Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week.

"We thank Orthopedics This Week for recognizing Fusion Robotics and our vision to remove economic and efficiency barriers from the robotics equation in spine surgery. Congratulations to Kevin Frank, Dave Vaughan, Pedro Costa, Michael Vogele, MD, Kirstin Boes and Kevin Foley, MD for inventing and guiding this system to fruition. Congratulations also to our partners Interventional Systems and Intellijoint Surgical, for their creation of the robot and camera components, respectively ," said Brad Clayton, Fusion Robotics CEO.

Fusion Robotics is focused on addressing the issues limiting the adoption of spinal robotics. These include navigation line-of-sight interference, inefficient surgical operation, and time-consuming system setup and breakdown. These problems, combined with prohibitive up-front and on-going cost structures, limit the use of robotics for the vast majority of spine procedures.

Kevin Foley, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Fusion Robotics, commented on these constraints. "Spine surgeons are looking for ways to increase their surgical efficiency, reduce radiation exposure, standardize their practices, and extend their careers. Surgical robotics have the potential to help them achieve each of these objectives, and more. However, inefficiency, impracticality and cost continue to be substantial barriers to adoption. We believe that our system substantially lowers these barriers and will allow many more physicians to explore how robotics can be deployed to enhance their practices."

Fusion Robotics has assembled unique system components around an exceptionally easy-to-use and streamlined workflow which eliminates line-of-sight constraints and anticipates the surgeon's next step. The company believes numerous pivotal robotics innovations, combined with approximately 80% reduced cost, will enable the use of robotics in the majority of lumbar fusion procedures. Fusion Robotics has submitted a premarket notification 510(k) to FDA, which is pending, for its 3D imaging integrated robotics platform, and is also developing fluoroscopy-guided robotics capabilities for use in Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The company plans to commercialize both capabilities in 2021 with leadership assistance from its Chairman and major investor, Alex Lukianov (NuVasive founder and past CEO).

About Fusion Robotics, LLCFusion Robotics, LLC is a medical device manufacturer, headquartered in Boulder CO, which is focused on the research, development and commercialization of robotics technologies for spinal surgical applications.

About Interventional Systems / iSYS Medizintechnik GmbHInterventional Systems, founded in 2010 and located in Austria, is focused on development, engineering and clinical integration of value-based robotic solution for various clinical applications.

About Intellijoint Surgical Inc.Intellijoint Surgical ( Ontario, Canada) develops and commercializes surgical navigation solutions for total joint replacements. It is committed to improving patients' lives by providing every surgeon with effective, easy-to-use technology. For more information on Intellijoint Surgical visit www.intellijointsurgical.com.

Contact Information Info@fusionroboticsusa.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-robotics-awarded-best-spine-technology-by-orthopedics-this-week-301176660.html

SOURCE Fusion Robotics