Fusion Marketing Group Earns Two Gold Aster Awards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Marketing Group, Inc. was recently recognized for excellence in healthcare marketing. The agency received two Gold Aster Awards for their work with Beth Israel Lahey Health and NeoGenomics Laboratories.

Beth Israel Lahey Health Medical Technologist RecruitmentWhen Beth Israel Lahey Health, a Boston area health system, received a grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to conduct COVID-19 testing, that required the hiring of 53 medical technologists in 90 days, they turned to Fusion Marketing Group, a recruitment marketing agency specializing in healthcare recruitment.

These medical laboratory professionals were already in short supply and a worldwide pandemic only exacerbated the problem. "We knew our approach had to change," said Daniel Reynolds, Fusion's Vice President of Client Services, "we really had to think of the emotional appeal as well as the rational appeal for candidates to switch jobs amidst a global pandemic." The program incorporated virtual tools to make it easy and safe for candidates to apply for jobs. "We implemented a chat platform to move the hiring events to a virtual environment," noted Lee Alexander, Fusion's Senior Director of Account Management. These shifts in approach proved successful as Alexander remarked, "we were able to come in within or just under budget for a large campaign that reached and exceeded the client's hiring goals."

NeoGenomics Laboratories Career WebsiteFusion was also awarded a Gold Aster Award for its work with NeoGenomics Laboratories in Ft. Myers, Florida. Although the NeoGenomics career website did not have a 90-day deadline, it was still an impressive feat as Vice President of Operations & Analytics, Sarah Santilli, noted "We designed this career website to be fully integrated with the applicant tracking system." The team also "put the candidate experience first by using the three-click method, where we ensure the apply now button is never more than three clicks away from anywhere on the career website," said Santilli. There were many aspects that made the website a success, but as Reynolds remarked "the dedication and communication from the NeoGenomics team during the website building process is what made the difference at the end of the day."

About Fusion Marketing GroupFusion Marketing Group, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida is a full-service recruitment marketing agency founded in 2010 that focuses solely on healthcare. Through a combination of research, analytics, and creativity, Fusion helps it clients convert candidates into qualified applicants at higher rates and lower costs. Their services include employer branding, website design, traditional, digital and search marketing, social media, traditional and virtual hiring events, referral programs, and more.

To learn more about Fusion Marketing Group, visit fusionideas.com.

